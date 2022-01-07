Skip to main content
Another upperclassman returning to Michigan State secondary

Two pieces of the Spartans secondary will return for the 2022 season

Just a half an hour after senior safety Xavier Henderson announced his intentions to return to Michigan State in 2022, fellow senior and cornerback Ronald Williams made a similar declaration.

Williams, who transferred to East Lansing after a season at Alabama in 2020, played in all 13 games for the Spartans in 2021. He recorded 39 tackles, including one for loss and a sack. The senior also had an interception, a forced fumble and nine pass breakups.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Williams transferred to Alabama but missed significant time with an arm injury. After winning a national championship as a role player with the Crimson Tide, Williams transferred to Michigan State for a larger role.

While the Spartans' secondary was arguably the weakest individual unit on the team in 2021, there's reason to believe another year of Henderson and Williams back there will help. With a full season of snaps playing together, the chemistry between these two will only be better.

Head coach Mel Tucker will certainly be looking to add personnel and depth to Michigan State's secondary in order to make improvements to the unit, but he's got a couple of solid, veteran options in Henderson and Williams.

