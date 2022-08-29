Position Changes Address Depth Concerns For Michigan State Football

We are days away from Michigan State football hosting Western Michigan in the season-opener. Over the four weeks of fall camp, we’ve learned a lot about the Spartan’s squad and what their identity may be when they take the field this Friday.

While MSU head coach Mel Tucker is not keen on releasing a depth chart information, some of his assistant coaches have disclosed some information. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson announced a couple weeks ago that Noah Kim will be the backup quarterback for the Western Michigan game, though true freshman Katin Houser is still pushing Kim for the QB2 role.

Likewise, offensive line coach Chris Kapalovic has often talked about the need to add depth along the O-line, which remains the biggest question mark on that side of the ball for Michigan State. The Spartans have five to six six experienced players in the position group, but the second unit is untested and unproven.

From left to right, this is who we expect to start for MSU at O-line against the Broncos: LT Jarrett Horst, RG J.D. Duplain, C Nick Samac, RG Matt Carrick, RT Spencer Brown – with Washington State transfer Brian Greene filling in at center and/or guard.

While the offensive line overhaul is still on-going, we have heard good things about youngsters Dallas Fincher and Ethan Boyd. If those two, or others, can provide depth for Michigan State up front, it would go a long way in helping the Spartans realize their potential in 2022. Opening the season with Western Michigan and Akron should help the coaching staff determine who can play and who isn’t yet ready amongst the second group.

Moving to the defensive side of the ball, there have been several position changes to add depth to the Spartans’ secondary. Former quarterback Hamp Fay has transitioned this offseason to special teams and safety, while former tailback Davion Primm has transitioned to cornerback. True freshman Dillon Tatum, who was recruiting to MSU to play safety, has also practiced with the cornerbacks during fall camp as well.

These moves make sense considering Ameer Speed was the only defensive back that Michigan State brought in from the transfer portal this offseason. With the pass defense being the biggest area in need of improvement for Michigan State, adding depth to those positions gives the Spartans more options to turn to on the back end of the defense going forward.

Primm’s transition to corner was the most surprising of the position switches that Tucker mentioned a couple weeks back. The redshirt freshman was talked about highly by former running backs coach William Peagler and current running backs coach Effrem Reed, and drew praise from Tucker during spring practice as well.

The issue wasn’t that Primm wasn’t a fit at tailback, it’s just that the running back room for Michigan State is loaded with so much veteran depth that there wasn’t a path for Primm to get on the field. Tucker often talks about getting “the best players on the field”, so we’ll see what this transition means for Primm long-term.

Fay is in a similar boat. Johnson said in the spring that the redshirt freshman was “300 percent better” from when he enrolled, but it’s Payton Thorne’s job in 2022 and it seems both Kim and Houser are next in line to be Thorne’s heir. Houser was a bluechip recruit coming out of high school, so his development is something to watch.

No one expects Fay or Primm to start, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Primm played against Western Michigan or Akron. Coaches have applauded his effort and willingness to move to a new group.

Positions such as wide receiver and linebackers aren’t as worrisome, as both have great amounts of depth. WR coach Courtney Hawkins did a superb job last season with rotating players, and added more weapons this offseason.

With coaching changes and more portal additions this offseason, there will still be some shuffling after fall camp is over. Western Michigan and Akron are two games to figure that out, before a true road test at Washington preceding conference play.