Shakeup in AP Poll Top 25 following crazy Week 4 in college football

There was a lot of movement in the Associated Press' college football Top 25 poll after six ranked teams lost this past weekend, including two Top 10 teams.

The top of the poll remained unchanged with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson leading the way.

The shakeup begins after that with No. 6 USC and No. 7 Kentucky each climbing one spot, while No. 8 Tennessee jumped three spots after a 38-33 win over Florida. No. 9 Oklahoma State held serve during its bye week, while No. 10 NC State moved up two spots to enter the Top 10.

The SEC leads all conferences with seven teams ranked in Week 5 of the AP Poll. The ACC has the second-most ranked teams with five, while the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 each have four representatives.

Joining the Buckeyes and Wolverines as ranked teams out of the Big Ten are No. 11 Penn State and No. 21 Minnesota, who enters the poll for the first time in 2022 after a 34-7 win over Michigan State in East Lansing.

Biggest Rise

No. 17 Texas A&M rose six spots after a 23-21 win over Arkansas. The Aggies had been ranked as high as No. 6 before losing to Appalachian State in Week 2.

No. 23 Florida State and No. 25 Kansas State each entered the Top 25 for the first time this season. The Seminoles are 4-0 for the first time since 2015, and ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2018. The Wildcats, meanwhile, took down previously Top 10-ranked Oklahoma to draw the attention of voters.

Biggest Fall

No. 18 Oklahoma plummeted 12 spots after their aforementioned loss to Kansas State. No. 20 Arkansas took a significant 10-spot drop following its loss to Texas A&M.

For the full Associated Press college football Top 25 poll, click here.