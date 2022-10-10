Big Ten Power Rankings: 3-team race atop East division, while the West remains wild

It's hard to believe we are half way through the 2022 college football season, and yet here we are.

The Big Ten's East division is clearly a three-team race, and the first domino in the race is about to fall as No. 10 Penn State travels to Ann Arbor to battle No. 5 Michigan. Meanwhile, the West division remains completely up for grabs, but three teams stand tied atop those standings as well.

Sounds like a perfect time to update our weekly Big Ten power rankings.

These rankings are based on short-term results and momentum. They do not reflect where I expect each Big Ten program to finish in the league standings. Instead, power rankings are mostly based what each program has looked like recently.

Without further ado, let’s get started:

14.) Northwestern

Last Week: 14

Week 6 result: Loss, 42-7, vs. Wisconsin

Record: 1-5

Comments: Scott Frost may never get a job in coaching again after losing to this Wildcats team. Northwestern is by far the worst team in the Big Ten, and if they win again this year it'll be to the embarrassment of that opponent as well. I like Pat Fitzgerald a lot, but man, his program is in bad, bad shape right now. Northwestern already struggles to recruit, and a season like this isn't going to do them any favors. The Wildcats are a complete mess.

Next Opponent: Maryland (4-2)

13.) Indiana

Last Week: 13

Week 6 result: Loss, 31-10, vs. Michigan

Record: 3-3

Comments: The Hoosiers gave the Wolverines fits in the first half, but had no answers for the adjustments that Michigan made at halftime. Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak was sacked seven times in the game, and the Hoosier defense eventually crumbled against Michigan's superior talent. Indiana is a better team than they were a year ago, but they are still firmly in the bottom tier of the Big Ten Conference, and bowl eligibility is in dire question.

Next Opponent: Rutgers (3-3)

12.) Rutgers

Last Week: 11

Week 6 result: Loss, 14-13, vs. Nebraska

Record: 3-3

Comments: Fighting for bowl eligibility, this past weekend's game against Nebraska was a game that the Scarlet Knights had to have. However, Rutgers blew a 13-0 halftime lead and was held scoreless in the final 30 minutes. Now, the Scarlet Knights are still three wins away from a bowl invite, and have a remaining slate of games against Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Maryland. That's going to be tough sledding for Rutgers.

Next Opponent: Indiana (3-3)

11.) Nebraska

Last Week: 12

Week 6 result: Win, 14-13, at Rutgers

Record: 3-3

Comments: I've got to be honest, I thought Nebraska's program was dead in the water for the remainder of the 2022 season after head coach Scott Frost was fired. But here the Cornhuskers are, 2-1 in conference play and tied for the lead in the Big Ten West division. Nebraska travels to Purdue to face one of the other teams tied atop the division, and we'll see how long the Cornhuskers can keep this miracle comeback story alive. Regardless, interim head coach Mickey Joseph should be commended for the job he's done these last few weeks in Lincoln.

Next Opponent: Purdue (4-2)

10.) Michigan State

Last Week: 9

Week 6 result: Loss, 49-20, vs. Ohio State

Record: 2-4

Comments: The Spartans seemed to figure some things out defensively in the second half two weeks ago against Maryland, but then Ohio State came to East Lansing and left any good feeling MSU had on that side of the football shattered on the ground. Unfortunately for Michigan State, things aren't going any better on the offensive side. The Spartans still can't generate any sort of run game, and their offensive line struggled to protect QB Payton Thorne against OSU's four-man pass rush. Things continue to go from bad to worse for Mel Tucker's squad, and their Big Ten schedule refuses to let up.

Next Opponent: Wisconsin (3-3)

9.) Iowa

Last Week: 8

Week 6 result: Loss, 9-6, at Illinois

Record: 3-3

Comments: Once again, it was the same story for the Hawkeyes. Iowa's defense, which has allowed just 10 points per game this season, limited Illinois to just three field goals. And yet, the Hawkeyes lost anyway, due to their offense being positively inept. I can't imagine how frustrating it must be for Iowa's defensive players to be 3-3 after the effort they've put in to this season. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot with his son, Brian, serving as the offensive coordinator, but he's at risk of losing his team if there isn't some sort of shake-up on the offensive side of the football.

Next Opponent: Illinois (4-1)

8.) Wisconsin

Last Week: 10

Week 6 result: Win, 42-7, at Northwestern

Record: 3-3

Comments: The Badgers bounced back from back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Illinois by thumping cellar-dweller Northwestern on the road. Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonard is 1-0 after replacing fired head coach Paul Chryst. Clearly, Wisconsin responded in a positive manner to last week's decision by athletic director Chris McIntosh. Up next, the Badgers travel to East Lansing for a matchup with the desperate-for-a-win Spartans.

Next Opponent: Michigan State (2-4)

7.) Minnesota

Last Week: 6

Week 6 result: Bye Week

Record: 4-1

Comments: The Golden Gophers had an extra week to dwell on their first loss of the season, and I can imagine they're ready to get back on the field. Minnesota faces a better-than-expected opponent in their return to action, as they travel to newly-ranked No. 24 Illinois in Week 7. This is a vitally important game in the Big Ten West race, and a loss here might drop the Golden Gophers out of contention for their first division title.

Next Opponent: Bye Week

6.) Illinois

Last Week: 7

Week 6 result: Win, 9-6, vs. Illinois

Record: 5-1

Comments: What a turnaround Bret Bielema has orchestrated in Champaign. It wasn't pretty, but the Fighting Illini defeated Iowa in a battle of field goals to improve to 5-1 on the year. As a result, Illinois finds itself ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2011. The Fighting Illini are tied atop the Big Ten West division, but have a big game again this week when they host the Golden Gophers.

Next Opponent: Minnesota (4-1)

5.) Maryland

Last Week: 4

Week 6 result: Loss, 31-29, vs. Purdue

Record: 4-2

Comments: Protecting home field is vital when jockeying for positioning in the conference standings, and the Terrapins can't be happy about letting one slip away this past weekend against Purdue. Maryland is an improved team, but they still have some tough tests awaiting them this season. After losing two of their past three games, will see how the Terps respond.

Next Opponent: Indiana (3-3)

4.) Purdue

Last Week: 5

Week 6 result: Win, 31-29, at Maryland

Record: 4-2

Comments: After a rocky start to the season, the Boilermakers are now part of a three-way tie atop the Big Ten's West division and continue to climb our rankings. Purdue edged Maryland this past weekend, led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell's 360 passing yards and two touchdowns. Up next, the Boilers host one of the other teams tied atop their division.

Next Opponent: Nebraska (3-3)

3.) Penn State

Last Week: 3

Week 6 result: Bye Week

Record: 5-0

Comments: The Nittany Lions enjoyed a bye in Week 6, and got to sit back and watch their next opponent in action. Next, Penn State heads to Ann Arbor in what will be the biggest Big Ten game so far this season. The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions and 5th-ranked Wolverines are set to square off in a battle of unbeatens.

Next Opponent: Michigan (6-0)

2.) Michigan

Last Week: 2

Week 6 result: Win, 31-10, at Indiana

Record: 6-0

Comments: The Wolverines were out of sorts in the first half against Indiana, but Michigan dominated the second half to win easily in Bloomington. U-M running backs coach Mike Hart went down unexpectedly on the sidelines in what was described as a seizure. Perhaps that had a mental effect on the Wolverines in the first half, or perhaps Michigan came out sluggish in its second consecutive road game. Regardless of the reasons for the slow start, the Wolverines handled business after halftime to stay unbeaten.

Next Opponent: Penn State (5-0)

1.) Ohio State

Last Week: 1

Week 6 result: Win, 49-20, at Michigan State

Record: 6-0

Comments: The Buckeyes stay on top of our rankings after their first road win of the season. Ohio State was in control throughout Saturday's game against Michigan State, and the Buckeye offense stayed red-hot on it's way to eclipsing 600 yards of offense. Even with key injuries to WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State is still loaded with weapons on that side of the football. Defensively, the Buckeyes continue to show improvement as well, and that's bad news for the rest of the league.

Next Opponent: Bye Week