Michigan State football officially announces format of annual Green-White spring game

Michigan State has officially announced the format for its annual Green-White spring game on April 16.

The Spartans will compete in a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half.

"Whatever form it takes, we're going to get after it," head coach Mel Tucker said of the spring game in a press conference last week.

Unfortunately, due to a lack of depth this spring at offensive line, Michigan State will be unable to put on a traditional spring game featuring a split roster of Team Green vs. Team White. Last week, the third week of spring practice, the Spartans had only seven players able to participate in O-line drills due to several players still recovering from injuries in 2021.

Help is on the way this summer however, as Michigan State will welcome Washington State transfer O-lineman Brian Greene, as well as four true freshman O-line prospects that signed with the program in the 2022 recruiting class.

Michigan State's full press release on the 2022 Green-White spring game can be read below.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State football program will host its annual spring game on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. Admission is free and the stadium gates (Gates B, C, D, G, J, K) will open at 12:30 p.m.



The event format will be a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half.



More information on the spring game is listed below:



PARKING INFORMATION:

Parking is free on campus (Lots 79, 63, 67, 126, Ramp 7; Lot 62 has been reserved for accessible parking).



OTHER CAMPUS EVENTS ON SATURDAY, APRIL 16:

The Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll will also be taking place on campus beginning at 9 a.m. For more information, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/EastLansing/TheIzzo



The Spartan baseball team will be hosting Michigan at McLane Stadium at 4:05 p.m. Tickets are available from $3-$5.



SPRING GAME MEDIA/BROADCAST INFORMATION:

The spring game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m. Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst) and (sidelines) will be on the call.



In addition, the Spartan Media Network will broadcast the spring game to several radio affiliates around the state as well as online at msuspartans.com. Will Tieman (play-by-play), Jason Strayhorn (analyst) and Dalton Shetler (sidelines) will be on the call for the radio broadcast. The broadcast begins with the pregame show at 1:30 p.m. The spring game radio affiliates will be announced next week.



The official website of Michigan State Athletics, msuspartans.com, will provide game day audio, highlights and post-game quotes. For live updates, fans also can follow @MSU_Football on Twitter.



SPRING GAME BOOK DONATION TO BENEFIT LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

During the spring game, the Michigan State football program and Coach Mel Tucker are returning the community support that they receive every fall by hosting a book drive benefiting the over 10,000 students that make up the next generation of Spartans at schools throughout the Lansing Public School District.



MSU Athletics has partnered with the Lansing Public School District, which includes 25 schools in the area ranging from pre-K to 12th grade, to collect a variety of books that support Lansing schools DEI initiatives. For entrance into the game, attendees aged 18 and over will be encouraged to donate gently used and new books for ages 3-18. For every book donated leading up to the game, attendees will receive a raffle ticket (one raffle ticket per attendee) to be entered into a drawing (Michigan State University license number R64414) for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan State home game, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8. The winner of the one (1) pair of tickets will receive a ticket certificate from the MSU Athletics Ticket Office for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State home game. The winner will be announced live at halftime and must claim the prize in-person, at the event.



The goal of this book drive is to further support the youth community and the Lansing Public School District in their ongoing mission of academic success. To encourage donations, Coach Mel Tucker will match community donations directly benefiting Lansing Schools.



For more information, please visit: https://msuspartans.com/news/2022/4/5/michigan-state-football-announces-spring-game-book-donation-campaign-to-benefit-lansing-public-schools.aspx



GEORGE WEBSTER SCHOLARSHIP FUND – PRESS BOX SEATS:

A limited number of press box seats – priced at $90 each – remain on sale for the spring game. (Note: Minimum age requirement is 12 for press box admission; deadline is Friday, April 15 at noon.) It marks the 13th year that fans have had an opportunity to purchase press box seats and enjoy the same view as the media that cover Spartan football. Proceeds from the sale of press box seats will benefit the George Webster Scholarship Fund. Fans may order press box seats online at msuspartans.com by clicking on the "Order Tickets" link under the "Tickets" tab. | Order tickets at msuspartans.com/tickets



ADDITIONAL SPRING GAME NOTES:

• Fans are reminded no bags or purses are allowed inside Spartan Stadium. This includes but is not limited to: backpacks, purses of any size, camera cases, binocular cases, wallets not stored in pockets, bags, diaper bags, seat cushions with pockets that are used for storage. If any of these bags are attached to a person's waist or wrist, they still are not allowed in the stadium.



• Those individuals with true medical needs can enter any gate on game day (B, C, D, G, J, K). Individuals entering may bring the medical items in any bag; those bags will be searched and tagged by an MSU Police Officer. The officer working that gate has the final determination if that item is a true medical need.



• Fans are reminded that the "open container" ordinance will be enforced on campus and in parking lots for the spring football game.