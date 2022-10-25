Three Big Ten games that impacted Michigan State football during the Spartans’ bye week

Michigan State football was off last Saturday with a bye week, as the Spartans got an extra week of preparation ahead of this weekend’s in-state rivalry game against Michigan.

However, there were three other games in the Big Ten Conference that were significant for the remainder of MSU’s season:

1. Rutgers over Indiana, 24-17

The Spartans still have both of these teams on their remaining schedule, and both look like very winnable games. Against the Hoosiers, Rutgers won its first conference home game since 2017. Senior quarterback Noah Vedral returned from injury this week for the Scarlet Knights, which made a big impact for RU.

Indiana has lost two one-possession games in a row, both in conference play. The Hoosiers will put up a similar fight against Michigan State when the two battle for the Old Brass Spitoon.

Michigan State has to win three of their last five games to secure bowl eligibility. With Michigan, Illinois, and Penn State still on the Spartans’ schedule, the margin for error is razor thin. With that being said, MSU likely has to beat both the Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights to become bowl eligible.

Both Indiana and Rutgers are fighting for bowl eligibility as well, with little margin for error. So while Michigan State may be favored in those matchups, you can expect to get those team’s best shots.

2.) Wisconsin over Purdue, 35-24

Interim head coach Jim Leonard got his first home win as a head coach, as Wisconsin dominated from the start of this game against the Boilermakers.

In terms of strength of schedule, this result helps Michigan State. Wisconsin can still compete in the always mischievous Big Ten West. It also proves that the Spartans can beat good teams when they’re healthy.

With wide receiver Jayden Reed, defensive tackle Jacob Slade and safety Xavier Henderson all healthy and back on the field for Michigan State, the possibility for a strong conclusion to the Spartans’ season is increased.

3.) Penn State beating Minnesota 45-17

A ‘White Out’ game in Happy Valley, Penn State took over in the second half for a resounding victory over the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota’s starting quarterback Tanner Morgan was injured, but it doesn’t seem like it would have made a difference in this outcome is he was healthy. Penn State’s offense had their best offensive performance all season, and their defense was consistently solid as well.

This could be a concern for Michigan State, considering they play at Penn State to finish the regular season. While Minnesota played MSU at full strength, and the Spartans were short-handed, Michigan State’s 34-7 loss to the Golden Gophers doesn’t bode well.

Minnesota has disappointed since playing MSU, having lost three games in a row after being proclaimed by us and others as the favorites to win the Big Ten West division.

When the Spartans face the Nittany Lions to end the regular season, Michigan State could possibly still be fighting for bowl eligibility, while Penn State could still be in the running for the Big Ten East division title.

Final Thoughts

Michigan State is out of playoff and conference championship contention, and bowl eligibility and/or a win over their bitter rival is about all that’s left for the Spartans to play for in 2022. With three Top 25 teams remaining on their schedule, MSU is under a lot of pressure to pull off at least one upset to earn that bowl bid. But, for now, all attention and focus is on the Wolverines.