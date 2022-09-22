Three Keys To Michigan State Beating Minnesota

Michigan State suffered its first loss of the 2022 season last week at Washington, and now the Spartans return home as something of a wounded animal for their Big Ten opener against Minnesota.

The Mel Tucker-coached Spartans have been dangerous coming off a loss through the first two seasons of his tenure, having gone 5-2 in games immediately following a defeat.

The Golden Gophers come in at 3-0, having scored blowout wins over New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado. Michigan State will be a large step up in competition level for Minnesota, while this year's Spartans got their first taste of Power 5 football last week in Seattle.

Without further ado, here are three keys for a Michigan State victory over Minnesota:

1.) Stuff The Run

Every defensive coordinator in the country will tell you the first order of business is to stop an opponents rushing attack, so we're not exactly breaking new ground here.

However, this is especially important for Michigan State this week against the Golden Gophers. Through three weeks, Minnesota has averaged the second-most rushing yards per game in the country (312.7), trailing only the triple option-dependent Air Force Academy.

The Gophers' numbers are elevated due to the poor competition they've faced so far this season, but this is a team that features a massive offensive line and pair of bell-cow tailbacks in Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, each of whom are averaging over 5.5 yards per carry in 2022.

We know about the Spartans' struggles to defend against the pass, but if MSU can continue to stuff the run like they have for much of the last two seasons, it will put Minnesota in obvious passing situations, which will help that much-maligned secondary.

2.) Lean On Payton Thorne, Pass-Catching Weapons

We've heard time and again how Michigan State wants to be balanced offensively and, yeah, that's what most offenses in America want to accomplish.

But it's time to let Payton Thorne and the receiving talent on this team be the focal point of the offense. The redshirt junior quarterback had those accuracy issues in the first two games, but he was a bright spot in what was a bad day for the Spartans at Washington when he threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns while completing over 71 percent of his throws.

Whether senior wide receiver Jayden Reed returns this week or not, Michigan State has enough talent at wide receiver for opposing defenses to be "put in a frenzy", as sophomore WR Keon Coleman put it so elegantly during fall camp.

If Reed returns, he forms an instant two-headed monster with Coleman on the outside. Redshirt junior Tre Mosley is a steady, reliable option in the slot. True freshman Germie Bernard has already shown he can be a weapon for this offense. Transfer tight end Daniel Barker is a mismatch for every defense. You get the point — use these weapons.

Now, it's worth noting that Thorne has thrown four interceptions in three games so far this season — that's a fair concern. But, two of those INTs were on deep throws against Akron in a game that MSU was never challenged in.

As Big Ten play begins, Michigan State's passing attack needs to be the focal point of the offense, with the run game providing just enough support to keep opposing defenses honest.

3.) MSU's Pass-Rush Must Return

After the Spartans' feasted on Western Michigan and Akron to the tune of 12 combined sacks in the first two games, Michigan State was unable to get to Washington's Michael Penix Jr. at all in Week 3, and the Husky quarterback had a field day as a result.

However, Penix Jr. presented unique challenges for the Spartans' defense with his mobility. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan doesn't have that type of speed and elusiveness.

Michigan State must get after Morgan on Saturday when he drops back to pass. The sixth-year senior won't be a statue in the pocket — he'll be used in the Gophers run game a bit too — but he'll be easy to get to than Penix Jr. was a week ago.

It's been proven time and again that Michigan State doesn't have the personnel or the scheme to be able to play coverage for extended periods of time. The front seven of the Spartans' defense must help their back end by putting pressure on the quarterback.