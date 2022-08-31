Three Keys To Michigan State Beating Western Michigan

Michigan State football is just two days away from its season-opener against Western Michigan, as the Spartans try to build on an 11-2 campaign in 2021.

Entering Year 3 of the Mel Tucker era, MSU has set lofty goals for itself this season. The talk coming out off East Lansing all offseason has been about competing for championships, both on a conference and national level.

Those goals are much further up the road however, and Tucker emphasizes a "one day at a time" approach for his program.

With that in mind, here are three keys to Michigan State starting 2022 with a Week 1 victory over Western Michigan.

1.) Get after the Broncos' young QB

Western Michigan is starting a redshirt freshman quarterback, Jack Salopek, in the opener, who will be making his first career start for the Broncos. WMU also returns just two starting offensive lineman from a season ago.

It's a perfect time for Michigan State to unleash its new pass rush, led by specialist Brandon T. Jordan and new defensive line coach Marco Coleman.

The Broncos will want to be run-first on offense, but with guys like Jacob Slade and Simeon Barrow in the middle of the Spartans' defense, that will be a tall order for the Broncos. Junior defensive end Jeff Pietrowski and Florida transfer DE Khris Bogle should get several opportunities to pin their ears back on third-and-longs, and it could pay dividends.

Additionally, expect Michigan State to utilize its linebackers in the pass rush with guys like Darius Snow, Jacoby Windmon and Aaron Brule. This could be a productive night for MSU's front seven.

2.) Let Payton Thorne cook

Western Michigan could have a strong defense in 2022, but the Broncos will be breaking in several new starters to their secondary.

This bodes well for MSU quarterback Payton Thorne and his wide receivers. Senior WR Jayden Reed will be motivated to have a big game against his former school, and redshirt junior Tre Mosley will take on a bigger role in 2022 with the departure of Jalen Nailor.

Throw in young potential stars in sophomore Keon Coleman and true freshman Germie Bernard, and the Spartans have an embarrassment of riches on the outside with which to attack the Broncos.

I'm sure Tucker and his offensive staff want to establish the run game and get some kinks worked out along the offensive line and with their new transfer tailbacks. However, when Michigan State needs to move the ball, just let Thorne sling it around the yard.

3.) Find your best tailback

While I believe Michigan State will be able to move the ball through the air fairly easily against Western Michigan, it's still important for the Spartans to discover who their primary tailback is going to be in 2022.

During the summer, I expected Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard to be the primary guy. However, during the fall camp scrimmages it sounded like Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger may have assumed the starting role.

I'm sure those guys will split carries for much of the opener, and be used in multiple ways. I also expect to see guys like Elijah Collins, Jordon Simmons and Harold Joiner make their way on the field.

Don't expect any of these guys to be Kenneth Walker III — that's an unrealistic expectation. However, the season-opener will be the first step toward Michigan State discovering who its primary ball-carrier will be in 2022.