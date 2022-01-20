Skip to main content

Former Michigan State WR CJ Hayes chooses transfer destination

After graduating from MSU, Hayes is headed to the Atlantic Coast Conference to conclude his college career.

Former Michigan State wide receiver/defensive back CJ Hayes announced on Thursday his intention to transfer to Syracuse. He entered the portal in early December, after graduating from MSU.

Hayes played in 23 games as a Spartan, collecting 14 catches for 154 yards in his Michigan State career. He came to East Lansing as a wide receiver, but after missing the 2020 season due to injury, Hayes provided depth for the Spartans at defensive back and on special teams this past season.

Michigan State has seen 18 players enter the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season, and Hayes becomes the eighth of that group to choose their new destination.

Former Spartans Kalon Gervin (CB, Kansas), Chase Kline (LB, Eastern Michigan), James Ohonba (OL, Lousiana-Lafayette), Jack Camper (DE, Virginia), Kameron Allen (TE, SMU), Cole DeMarzo (LB, Wyoming), Tyson Watson (DL, Massachusetts) and Kyle King (DT, Ball State) have also chosen their new schools.

Meanwhile, DE Alex Oleko, S Michael Dowell, S Michael Gravely, K Evan Johnson, CB Emmanuel Flowers, WR Ricky White, TE Trenton Gillison, WR Ian Stewart and LB Ma'a Gaoteote remain in the transfer portal.

