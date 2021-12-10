Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Two more Michigan State football players enter transfer portal

    In the modern era of college football, more and more athletes are seeking new destinations via the transfer portal
    Author:

    As Mel Tucker continues to scour the transfer portal for new talent to bring to East Lansing, Michigan State has seen several departures of their own seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

    On Friday, Spartan offensive lineman James Ohonba and tight end Trenton Gillison -- both of whom were members of Michigan State's 2018 recruiting class -- entered their names into the transfer portal.

    Ohonba, a former 3-star recruit from Stockbridge, Ga., played in all 17 games for the Spartans, going back to the start of the 2020 season. He was the No. 484 recruit nationally in the 2018 class, and ranked No. 37 as an offensive tackle. He never started a game for Michigan State.

    Gillison is a former 4-star tight end, ranked No. 250 overall in the 2018 class and the No. 12 tight end. A product from Pickerington, Ohio, Gillison played in 24 career games at Michigan State, compiling 18 catches for 201 yards in his career.

    Read More

    Gillison had only 6 receptions in the last two seasons, and appeared to have been passed over on the depth chart by redshirt freshman Maliq Carr, who transferred to Michigan State last offseason from Purdue.

    Both Ohonba and Gillison were listed as redshirt juniors by MSU, but both will have at least two years of eligibility left with their new programs -- if they do indeed leave Michigan State.

    Last offseason, Spartan tight end Connor Heyward entered the transfer portal, before ultimately returning to the team for the 2021 season.

    Ohonba and Gillison are the tenth and eleventh MSU players, respectively, to enter the transfer portal since September, 2021.

    USATSI_13431983_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Two more Michigan State football players enter transfer portal

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17155890_168388427_lowres
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State set to host eight official visits this weekend

    53 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321689_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State's Kenneth Walker wins Walter Camp Award!

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16880871_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III wins the Doak Walker Award

    20 hours ago
    BruleMississippiState
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State strikes the transfer portal again

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17324422_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi reflects on Michigan State ahead of Peach Bowl

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17083141_168388427_lowres
    Football

    U-M's Aidan Hutchinson calls MSU "poison for the soul"

    Dec 9, 2021
    USATSI_17322392_168388427_lowres
    Basketball

    Five Observations: Michigan State opens Big Ten play with win at Minnesota

    Dec 8, 2021