Uniform Watch: Michigan State going traditional against Penn State

No. 12 Michigan State will host Penn State in its regular season finale this Saturday in East Lansing.

It will be 'Senior Day' at Spartan Stadium, and the Spartans are turning to a traditional uniform combination for the final home game of the year.

It will be green jerseys, pants and gloves, supplimented by white shoes and socks. Michigan State's helmets this week will be white with the green Spartan head logo.

I like this approach for Senior Day -- nothing too extravagent, just a traditional home jersey look. It's also great to see senior tight end Connor Heyward as the model for the uniform reveal video and photos this week.

Michigan State is 9-2 and seeking its first 10-win season since 2017. A victory would also complete an unbeaten record at home for the first time since 2015.