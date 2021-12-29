Uniform Watch: Michigan State rocking a traditional look for the Peach Bowl

The Spartans have a wide variety of options with their uniforms, but are getting back to the basics in a great way for the Peach Bowl

No. 10 Michigan State will take the field one final time in 2021 on Thursday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers.

Seeking an 11-win season for the first time since winning 12 games in 2015, the Spartans look to end head coach Mel Tucker's second season on a high note.

With a primetime window (7 p.m. ET kickoff) all to themselves, the New Year's Six game is sure to draw plenty of viewership, and Michigan State is rocking a traditional uniform combination for the big game.

I like the choice here for Michigan State. While my favorite uniform combination is probably the "Stormtrooper" look, it's typically a road look for the Spartans, and they will represent the "home" team in Atlanta, Ga.

The White pants, gloves, socks and cleats offset the Green jerseys and helmets well, plus the white Spartan logo really pops off the green background on the helmet.

Speaking of the helmets, Michigan State will be repping a very special helmet decal for the Peach Bowl as well.

The Spartans are sporting a Navy Blue and Gold block "O", with the words "Oxford Strong" and four hearts, which represent the four high school students -- Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling -- who lost their lives in the horrendous shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

It's a touching tribute by Michigan State, and we can't help but get emotional seeing the decal. The day of the Peach Bowl -- Thursday, Dec. 30 -- will mark the one month anniversary of the tragic shooting at Oxford, and the families and community remain in our hearts and in our prayers.