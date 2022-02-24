Every former Michigan State football player selected in the USFL Draft

Three former Spartans were selected in the reborn United States Football League's inaugural draft

After 37 years, the United States Football League is back. To get things started, the league began refilling its ranks via the 2022 USFL Draft.

Unlike the NFL Draft, in which teams can select any player, regardless of position, at any time, the USFL drafted position groups by round in this order:

Round 1 : Quarterbacks

: Quarterbacks Rounds 2-4 : Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends

: Edge Rushers/Defensive Ends Rounds 5-7 : Offensive Tackles

: Offensive Tackles Round 8-11 : Cornerbacks

: Cornerbacks Round 12 : Quarterbacks

: Quarterbacks Rounds 13-17 : Wide Receivers

: Wide Receivers Rounds 18-19 : Safeties

: Safeties Round 20 : Centers

: Centers Round 21 : Inside Linebackers

: Inside Linebackers Rounds 22-23 : Offensive Guards

: Offensive Guards Rounds 24-26 : Defensive/Nose Tackles

: Defensive/Nose Tackles Rounds 27-28 : Running Backs and Fullbacks

: Running Backs and Fullbacks Rounds 29-31 : Outside Linebackers

: Outside Linebackers Round 32 : Kickers

: Kickers Round 33 : Punters

: Punters Round 34 : Tight Ends/H-backs

: Tight Ends/H-backs Round 35: Long Snappers

At the conclusion of the draft, three former Michigan State Spartans had been selected by USFL Franchises:

Taiwan Jones — Michigan Panthers

Tyler Higby — Houston Gamblers

Matt Seybert — Pittsburgh Maulers