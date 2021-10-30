Three Up/Three Down: MSU out-toughs Michigan in all-time classic

After a week full of hype and anticipation, the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan lived up to the hype...and then some.

In a back-and-forth battle, in a game that Michigan often seemed one play away from a huge road victory, the Wolverines were denied by the sheer will of the Spartans. Michigan State sealed a hard-fought, 37-33 victory on a game-clinching interception

Michigan State seemed down-and-out on several occasions in this game, none more so when they trailed 30-14 in the third quarter. But the Spartans rallied, time and again, fighting back from two scores down on two separate occasions. Michigan State overcame many mistakes, but made the plays when they mattered most, capturing yet another victory over their bitter rival.

Three Up

1. Response down 10-0

Michigan State had two turnovers in the first quarter. Michigan took advantage, gobbling up 151 yards of offense in the opening frame, and jumping out to a two-score lead. The Spartans were knocked on their heels early in this game, but didn't allow the game to get away from them.

The offense adjusted -- instead of trying to establish the run to open up passing lanes, Michigan State went on the attack with quick strikes from Thorne to his weapons on the outside. Finding success there, the Spartans then returned to Walker, and the Heisman contender did his thing.

Facing a 4th and 2 inside the Wolverines' 30 yard line, Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson dialed up a great play. QB Payton Thorne faked a straight give, faked a reverse hand-off, and then hit WR Jalen Nailor for a big play down inside the 10. Walker finishes the drive with the touchdown. It was a huge drive when MSU needed it most, and the play-calling an execution were on point.

2. Defense stiffens in red zone

As mentioned above, Michigan State's defense was punched in the mouth early. After giving up the 93-yard touchdown pass on Michigan's first possession, the Spartans were back on their heels. Twice the Wolverines pushed the ball into the redzone, but Michigan State's defense stiffened at the right time. Michigan had to settle for a pair of field goals, stretching their lead to 13-7, but keeping the Spartans in the game.

Michigan State's defense also got a key stop at the end of the first half, holding the Wolverines to a third field goal, which made it 23-14 as the team's entered the locker room.

3. Spartan stars shine when it mattered most

Kenneth Walker III cemented his legacy in Michigan State lore with his performance today against Michigan. Walker ran wild to the tune of 197 yards and 5 touchdowns on 23 carries. After this performance, there's no doubt he should be leading the Heisman race. But he wasn't the only Spartan to come up big in key moments.

Payton Thorne made a huge throw with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Trailing 30-14 and facing a massive 4th and 4, Thorne went deep and threw a dime up the right sideline to Jayden Reed to set up a first and goal. That throw and catch kept the Spartans alive in this game. The drive was capped by a third rushing touchdown by Walker, cutting Michigan State's deficit to 30-22 late in the third.

After getting a big stop, the Spartans came back with Walker again, who scampered off right tackle for 58 yards, scoring his fourth touchdown of the game. Michigan State tied the game with a two-point pass from Thorne to Jayden Reed.

Trailing again, 33-30, Spartan senior defensive lineman Jacob Panasiuk recovered a critical fumble by Michigan freshman QB JJ McCarthy. MSU went to work again with Walker, who scored from 20 yards out, his fifth TD of the game, to give the Spartans a 37-33 lead.

Three Down

1. Turnovers cost Spartans early

In a matchup this close, the turnover margin is critical, and Michigan State lost that battle early with a pair of interceptions thrown by Thorne. The deep shot to the goalline that was intercepted was overthrown, and though it served as a de facto punt, it halted a promising opening drive by the Spartans and gave momentum to Michigan right out of the gate. The second INT was something of a fluke. Wolverine safety Daxton Hill made a nice play and got in the way of a sideline throw. The ball bounced off his facemask straight into the air and was picked off by defensive lineman Mike Morris. It's hard to put that play on Thorne, it was just an unfortunate bounce, but it allowed Michigan to seize even more momentum and take a two-score lead. The Spartans overcame these mistakes, and that shows their resolve, but there are things to clean up here.

2. Secondary struggles continue for MSU

Coming into this game, Michigan State's secondary was pointed out as the obvious weak point for the Spartans' D. The Wolverines took advantage, throwing for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns. Time and again, Michigan State put Michigan in third and long situations, but the Spartans struggled to get off the field. The Wolverines converted several of those third downs, and hit MSU with several deep completions on those critical downs.

The Spartans are 8-0. They'll climb further up the rankings next week, but those issues in the back end of their defense remain glaring.

3. Andrel Anthony makes Sparty pay

A 3-star wide receiver out of East Lansing (HS), Andrel Anthony's recruitment came down to the Spartans and the Wolverines. At the time, it was considered Mel Tucker's most important recruiting battle of his very young tenure (Tucker had been on the drop for only five and a half months). Instead, the local talent left home and signed up the road in Ann Arbor. Today, the true freshman Wolverine made Sparty pay for the recruiting miss, and proved why it was such an important battle for Tucker and companty. Anthony shredded MSU's defense to the tune of 155 yards on 6 catches and a pair of touchdowns. After not seeing much field time throughout this season, Anthony played nearly the entire game for Michigan, and his coming out party in front of his hometown is not something he's likely to ever forget. In the end, the Spartans came out victorious, but hats off to the East Lansing native for his performance in this game.