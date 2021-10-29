Must-see hype video released ahead of MSU-Michigan game

Anticipation for the Top 10 matchup between Michigan State and Michigan has reached a fever pitch

With the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan less than 24 hours away, anticipation for the biggest game of the season has reached a fever pitch.

The hype and the excitement have been building all week long, and one Spartan fan captured the tone of it all beautifully in a recently released hype video.

If that doesn't get you even more excited for tomorrow's noon kickoff between the bitter rivals, you may want to check your pulse.

To check out more of Dustin DeBeau's work, you can visit his YouTube channel here.