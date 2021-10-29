Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Must-see hype video released ahead of MSU-Michigan game

    Anticipation for the Top 10 matchup between Michigan State and Michigan has reached a fever pitch
    Author:

    With the Top 10 showdown between No. 8 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan less than 24 hours away, anticipation for the biggest game of the season has reached a fever pitch.

    The hype and the excitement have been building all week long, and one Spartan fan captured the tone of it all beautifully in a recently released hype video.

    If that doesn't get you even more excited for tomorrow's noon kickoff between the bitter rivals, you may want to check your pulse.

    To check out more of Dustin DeBeau's work, you can visit his YouTube channel here.

    Read More

    SpartansRunOutFireWKU
    Football

    Must-see hype video released ahead of MSU-Michigan game

    13 seconds ago
    originalFile_LOWRES-1
    Football

    Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan State is ‘the biggest surprise in the country’

    18 hours ago
    SpartanHelmetRutgers
    Football

    MSU donning unique uniform combo against Michigan

    20 hours ago
    Photo courtesy of MSU SID
    MSU Recruiting

    Mega Recruiting Weekend in Store for Michigan State

    22 hours ago
    Jim Harbaugh stood shocked as the MSU Spartans beat his Wolverines on a last second play in 2015. Photo courtesy of Starr Portice.
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Archrival Michigan stands between Spartans and 8-0

    Oct 28, 2021
    Tom Izzo
    Basketball

    Michigan State downs Ferris State in first exhibition

    Oct 27, 2021
    payton thorne
    Football

    Payton Thorne is a better QB than Cade McNamara

    Oct 27, 2021
    HaroldPerkinsHighSchool
    MSU Recruiting

    Spartans To Host Two Five-Star Recruits for Michigan Game

    Oct 27, 2021