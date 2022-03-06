Michigan State-Michigan listed amongst "most anticipated rematches" in 2022

Bleacher Report, and everyone in the state of Michigan, is looking forward to Oct. 29

When the Spartans and Wolverines clashed in East Lansing on Oct. 30, 2021, they provided one of the best games on the college football season.

After trailing 30-14 late in the third quarter, Michigan State came roaring back to beat Michigan, 37-33, in an instant classic.

Looking ahead to this fall, Bleacher Report has listed the "Battle for Paul Bunyan" as one of it's most anticipated rematches of the 2022 season, coming in at No. 4 out of 10.

"Per usual, this game in 2022 will be huge in determining the Big Ten East standings," Bleacher Reports' Morgan Moriarty wrote. "Although MSU head coach Mel Tucker was reportedly a candidate for several open head coaching jobs this coaching carousel, he is staying put in East Lansing."

Moriarty goes on to note the returns of Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed on offense, as well as Xavier Henderson and Ronald Williams' return as a "huge plus" for the Spartan defense.

"With Jim Harbaugh, McNamara and a Michigan team that is ranked fourth in ESPN's S&P+ projections, there's no doubt that revenge will be on this team's mind," Moriarty wrote. "The Wolverines haven't lost three times in a row to MSU since the 2013-15 seasons. We'll see if MSU can go on the road to get a huge win."

Michigan State handed the Wolverines their only regular season loss of the season, and led to an 11-2 record and a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory in Mel Tucker's second season in East Lansing.

While the Wolverines will be looking for revenge in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29, the Spartans will unfortunately only get a chance to get payback on one of the teams they fell to in 2021. Michigan State will host Ohio State on Oct. 8, after a lopsided 56-7 loss in Columbus last season.

The Spartans also dropped a 40-29 decision at Purdue in 2021, but Michigan State does not have the Boilermakers as one of its cross-divisional opponents out of the Big Ten West next season. Instead, the Spartans will host Minnesota and Wisconsin, and travel to Illinois in their crossover games.

On the flip side, Michigan State had close victories over Indiana (20-15) and Penn State (30-27) last year, and you can be sure the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions are anxious for another shot at the Spartans.

We can't wait for college football season. Michigan State begins spring practice on March 15, which will culminate in the Green-White Spring Game on April 16. The Spartans kick off the regular season on Sept. 2 against Western Michigan.