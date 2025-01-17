Spartan Nation

Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Spartans Make Massive Move in the Transfer Portal

On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis break down Michigan State football's addition of former Montana State offensive tackle Conner Moore.

Aidan Champion

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Michigan State football earned what was arguably its most valuable transfer commitment from the 2024-25 transfer portal last week.

The Spartans landed former Montana State offensive tackle Conner Moore, who had been one of the top remaining offensive tackles in the portal.

Moore will likely be an immediate starter for the Spartans, on an offensive line that was in desperate need of revamping this offseason. With the addition of Moore, as well as Matt Gulbin, Luka Vincic and Caleb Carter, it would seem they have accomplished the task.

Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis break down Michigan State's landing of Moore on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.

On the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith had discussed where he anticipated the balance to be between recruiting and transfer portal hauls.

"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."

Below are all the transfers the Spartans have landed so far this winter:

WR Omari Kelly from Middle Tennessee State

OL Luka Vincic from Oregon State

WR Chrishon McCay from Kent State

DB Joshua Eaton from Texas State

RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State

OL Caleb Carter from Western Carolina

DB Nijhay Burt from Eastern Illinois

DL Grady Kelly from Florida State

DB Malcolm Bell from UConn

OL Matt Gulbin from Wake Forest

EDGE Anelu Lafaele from Wisconsin

LB David Santiago from Air Force

LB Aisea Moa from BYU

WR Evan Boyd from Central Michigan

OL Conner Moore

WR Rodney Bullard from Valdosta State

That's 16 transfer commits and 16 signees from the class of 2025.

