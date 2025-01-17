Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Spartans Make Massive Move in the Transfer Portal
Michigan State football earned what was arguably its most valuable transfer commitment from the 2024-25 transfer portal last week.
The Spartans landed former Montana State offensive tackle Conner Moore, who had been one of the top remaining offensive tackles in the portal.
Moore will likely be an immediate starter for the Spartans, on an offensive line that was in desperate need of revamping this offseason. With the addition of Moore, as well as Matt Gulbin, Luka Vincic and Caleb Carter, it would seem they have accomplished the task.
Our Aidan Champion and host Bryan Anthony Davis break down Michigan State's landing of Moore on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
On the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith had discussed where he anticipated the balance to be between recruiting and transfer portal hauls.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
Below are all the transfers the Spartans have landed so far this winter:
WR Omari Kelly from Middle Tennessee State
OL Luka Vincic from Oregon State
WR Chrishon McCay from Kent State
DB Joshua Eaton from Texas State
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver from Sacramento State
OL Caleb Carter from Western Carolina
DB Nijhay Burt from Eastern Illinois
DL Grady Kelly from Florida State
DB Malcolm Bell from UConn
OL Matt Gulbin from Wake Forest
EDGE Anelu Lafaele from Wisconsin
LB David Santiago from Air Force
LB Aisea Moa from BYU
WR Evan Boyd from Central Michigan
OL Conner Moore
WR Rodney Bullard from Valdosta State
That's 16 transfer commits and 16 signees from the class of 2025.
