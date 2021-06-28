Michigan State Target, 3-star CB Jaylen Lewis Sets Commitment Date

East Lansing, Mich. – A Michigan State target in the 2022 recruiting class is set to announce his commitment at the end of this week.

Jaylen Lewis, a three-star cornerback from Haywood High School, revealed plans to pick a school on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A few days later, he listed MSU among his top universities alongside Arkansas, Auburn, and Memphis.

Lewis has taken official visits to all four institutions, and as of now, the Razorbacks are the favorite to land him.

At 6-foot-1 and 178-pounds, he is the No. 19 overall prospect in Tennessee and listed as the No. 57 corner in his respective class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Spartans 2022 class features 12 pledges (seven coming in June) and includes Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; and Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.).

