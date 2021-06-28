Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Michigan State Target, 3-star CB Jaylen Lewis Sets Commitment Date

Jaylen Lewis, a 2022 three-star cornerback and Michigan State Target, will announce his commitment on July 2.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – A Michigan State target in the 2022 recruiting class is set to announce his commitment at the end of this week. 

Jaylen Lewis, a three-star cornerback from Haywood High School, revealed plans to pick a school on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET. 

A few days later, he listed MSU among his top universities alongside Arkansas, Auburn, and Memphis.

Lewis has taken official visits to all four institutions, and as of now, the Razorbacks are the favorite to land him.

At 6-foot-1 and 178-pounds, he is the No. 19 overall prospect in Tennessee and listed as the No. 57 corner in his respective class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Spartans 2022 class features 12 pledges (seven coming in June) and includes Katin Houser, a four-star quarterback from Bellflower (CA.); Malik Spencer, a three-star safety from Buford (Ga.); Shannon Blair, a three-star defensive back from Knoxville (TN.); Quavian Carter, a three-star linebacker from Leesburg (Ga.); Tyrell Henry, a three-star wide receiver from Roseville; Jaron Glover, a three-star wide receiver from Sarasota (FL.); Michael Masunas, a three-star tight end from Chandler (AZ.); Gavin Broscious, a three-star offensive lineman from Goodyear (AZ.); Kristian Phillips, a three-star offensive lineman from Conyers (Ga.); Braden Miller, a three-star offensive tackle from Aurora (CO.); Ashton Lepo, a three-star offensive tackle from Grand Haven; and Jack Stone, a kicker from Dallas (TX.).

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Michigan State Target, 3-star CB Jaylen Lewis Sets Commitment Date

USATSI_15288314_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode LI: Football

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Four-star Quarterback Katin Houser commits to Michigan State

originalFile_LOWRES
Football

Anonymous coach reveals perspective on Michigan State Football in 2021

USATSI_15271932_168390101_lowres
Football

2022 3-star ATH Shannon Blair Commits to Michigan State

USATSI_15959229_168390101_lowres
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXV: Football

USATSI_15108105_168390101_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star LB Jaden Robinson

originalFile_LOWRES
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball to face Butler in 2021 Gavitt Games