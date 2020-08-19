SI.com
Spartan
Nation
Michigan State Target Antonio Gates Jr. Sets Commitment Date

McLain Moberg

Four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr., the son of Antonio Gates and 8x Pro Bowler (2004-2011), announced he'd be committing on October 10.

Gates is a top talent in the state of Michigan and recently picked up two FutureCast predictions from SpartanMag writers Corey Robinson and Justin Thind.

Both reporters believe Gates Jr. will commit to Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout holds offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Memphis, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Florida Atlantic.

According to 247Sports Composite, he is a top-3 recruit in Michigan and the No. 26 prospect at his position for 2022.

Nationally, he is the No. 218 overall player in his class.

Michigan State pursued him for months, offering Gates Jr. on April 3, 2020, clearly made a priority by Tucker.

Gates Jr. would be the first commit for MSU's 2022 recruiting class.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Football

