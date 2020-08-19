Michigan State Target Antonio Gates Jr. Sets Commitment Date

Four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr., the son of Antonio Gates and 8x Pro Bowler (2004-2011), announced he'd be committing on October 10.

Gates is a top talent in the state of Michigan and recently picked up two FutureCast predictions from SpartanMag writers Corey Robinson and Justin Thind.

Both reporters believe Gates Jr. will commit to Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout holds offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Memphis, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Florida Atlantic.

According to 247Sports Composite, he is a top-3 recruit in Michigan and the No. 26 prospect at his position for 2022.

Nationally, he is the No. 218 overall player in his class.

Michigan State pursued him for months, offering Gates Jr. on April 3, 2020, clearly made a priority by Tucker.

Gates Jr. would be the first commit for MSU's 2022 recruiting class.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1