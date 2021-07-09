Michigan State Target Chase Carter Sets Commitment Date

East Lansing, Mich. – A big-time target on Michigan State's recruiting board set a commitment date Tuesday night.

2022 three-star defensive lineman Chase Carter will announce his pledge on July 20.

In late June, the 6-foot-6 pass-rusher narrowed his list down to two schools featuring MSU and Iowa.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Carter is the No. 7 overall prospect in Minnesota and the 125th defensive linemen in his respective class (No. 890 nationally).

National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu (alongside four others) believes Carter will choose the Spartans over the Hawkeyes.

As a sophomore, he logged 51 tackles, including 18 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks.

MSU's 2022 recruiting class is highlighted defensively by three-star safety Malik Spencer, three-star cornerbacks Ade Willie and Shannon Blair, and three-star linebacker Quavian Carter.

Carter would be the first defensive lineman to join the Spartans next round of newcomers.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

