Michigan State Target Nicco Marchiol Sets Commitment Date

East Lansing, Mich. – One of Michigan State's top 2022 quarterback targets is set to announce his commitment next week.

Nicco Marchiol, a four-star quarterback from Hamilton High School who was previously committed to Florida State, will reveal his new destination on June 21 at 3 p.m.

Since the NCAA's dead period expired, Marchiol has taken official visits to MSU, West Virginia, and Arizona State.

At 6-foot-2 and 216-pounds, he is the No. 4 ranked prospect in Arizona and a top-25 signal-caller in his respective class.

"Prototype build and frame. Quick-release left-hander with ability to slide the pocket. Impressive presence and anticipation. (He) goes through progressions well and shows terrific rhythm to find targets. Steps up when he has to and keeps composure under duress," Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo wrote on March 17, 2020. "Quick release with ability to throw on the run. Athletic enough to pick up yards down field. Upside as multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

By The Numbers

2018 Statistics: 130 completions (203 attempts), 1,651 yards, 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 85 carries, 64 rushing yards, one touchdown, one reception, 34 receiving yards, one touchdown.

130 completions (203 attempts), 1,651 yards, 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 85 carries, 64 rushing yards, one touchdown, one reception, 34 receiving yards, one touchdown. 2019 Statistics: 189 completions (298 attempts), 2,552 yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 97 carries, 333 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns.

189 completions (298 attempts), 2,552 yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 97 carries, 333 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns. 2020 Statistics: 117 completions (169 attempts), 1,417 yards, 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 73 carries, 535 rushing yards, six touchdowns.

