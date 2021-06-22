Michigan State Target Shannon Blair Sets Commitment Date

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's defensive backfield isn't lacking in the 2022 recruiting class, but additional talent never hurts.

Shannon Blair, a three-star athlete (defensive back/wide receiver) out of Knoxville, took an official visit to East Lansing the first weekend in June and will announce his commitment Friday, June 25.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Blair is the No. 32 overall prospect in Tennessee and the No. 68 athlete in the 2022 class (No. 865 nationally).

Blair's top-6 includes MSU, Wake Forest, Duke, Virginia, Memphis, and Purdue, but four Crystal Ball Predictions have him picking the Spartans.

At 6-foot-1 and 170-pounds, Blair has always wanted to play college football, and now he's closer than ever to reaching that milestone. The only question is, will he pick Michigan State?

"It's been my goal since I was little to play college football. When I was six, I told my mom I wanted to play tackle," he told Spartan Nation in a previous interview. "I was supposed to play flag, but I played up with the 7-year-old team because they were playing tackle."

