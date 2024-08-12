Michigan State TE Jack Velling From Week 3 of Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Aside from quarterback Aidan Chiles, tight end Jack Velling was the most valuable transfer Michigan State football acquired this offseason.
The third-year veteran is expected to be one of the nation's best tight end this season. With Week 3 of fall camp underway, he and the Spartans are now less than three weeks away from their season opener against Florida Atlantic.
Velling addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Monday. You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Velling's presser:
Q: How long does it typically take tight ends to feel comfortable in this system?
Velling: "This offense asks a lot of the tight ends. We're asked to pass protect, block and go be a safety in a route. So, there's a lot of learning to that. And definitely, for me, I was lucky enough to be thrown into it , so I kind of had to learn quicker than maybe others, but there's for sure a learning process. I don't really know how long I would say, but it kind of depends on the person. But all the tight ends, we got guys flying around, and we're looking good."
Q: What can you teach the other tight ends?
Velling: "I would kind of just say for the young guys, just get your head in the playbook and kind of don't look anywhere else and just focus on studying, figuring out where you're going to be at all times. And the older guys, it's just kind of always look alive. We might have a route that you know in the playbook we're not supposed to get the ball, but you go win the route, you're going to get the ball. So, just kind of look alive, and [for] the young guys, study that playbook."
