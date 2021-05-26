Michigan State TE Kameron Allen Named an Impact True Freshman for 2021

Michigan State tight end Kameron Allen is considered one of 100 true freshmen who will make an impact 2021.

East Lansing, Mich. – Mel Tucker's litany of transfers and incoming freshmen are expected to contribute in 2021, some more than others.

According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, tight end Kameron Allen is one of 100 true freshmen who will make an impact this fall.

"The Spartan tight (end) room could use an upgrade, particularly from a pass-catching perspective, after nobody from the group posted better than a 65.7 receiving grade last year, per PFF College," Hummer said. "The group was also egregious in pass protection, but that's a topic for another time. Allen was a really productive receiver in high school, catching 44 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior.

"He's on the thinner side at 6-foot-5, 220-pound but brings a playmaking element to the position the Spartans have lacked. Allen was well received this spring. He was even called "the leader" of the tight end room."

Each Big Ten program features at least one player on the list, with Ohio State leading the way (4).

Allen enrolled in classes at Michigan State in January, alongside three other newcomers, which allowed him to participate in Jason Novak's strength and conditioning program as well as spring ball.

The Spartans lost three tight ends this season in Matt Dotson (did not return), Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green), and Max Rosenthal (Illinois). In return, MSU added a wide receiver/tight end from Purdue in Maliq Carr and Powers Warren, a transfer tight end from Mississippi State.

