Michigan State to Welcome Full Spartan Stadium in 2021

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State is expecting to welcome fans back home at full capacity this season.

On Thursday afternoon, the university released a letter from athletic director Bill Beekman saying, "After a year missing those traditions, as a department, we are planning to have a full and robust Spartan Stadium and deliver as traditional a Spartan football experience as we possibly can."

MSU announced its plans the same day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed a plan to lift all outdoor capacity limits beginning June 1.

"Spartan football Saturdays are about more than just a game," Beekman said. "They are an all-encompassing experience that connects Spartans of all eras around gameday traditions; traditions such as tailgating, the Spartan Marching Band, cheer and dance teams, photos with Sparty, hospitality events and simply reconnecting with fellow Spartans."

Due to the pandemic, the Big Ten didn't allow fans last year outside of family members of players and staff members.

In March, the conference said attendance policies surrounding this fall would follow local health guidelines.

However, on April 24, Michigan State issued 6,000 free tickets to Spartan Nation, making it the first time Mel Tucker's staff felt a fan presence since taking over.

