Michigan State vs. Boston College Matchup History
Michigan State football has only met with the Boston College Eagles four times in the history of each of the two respective programs, dating all the way back to 1935. They will match up for the fifth time in history this Saturday on the East Coast in the Red Bandana Game.
The Spartans are 1-4-1 all time against Boston College and have not faced the Eagles in 17 years.
That tie game happened back in 1936 well before the overtime period was introduced at the beginning of the '96 season. After just four quarters of play, the final score was 13-13 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
The most recent meeting between these two schools was in Orlando, Florida in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl featuring two longtime NFL quarterbacks in Spartan QB Brian Hoyer and Boston College Hall of Famer Matt Ryan.
The Spartans came up a field goal short, losing by a score of 24-21 as Ryan threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Spartan legend Javon Ringer rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries in the game while Hoyer threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns. The bowl game loss capped a 7-6 record in Mark D'Antonio's second year as head coach.
The only Spartan victory against the Eagles came at Spartan Stadium in 1995 when Hall of Fame head coach Nick Saban was still sporting the green and white in his early career. Saban and the Spartans came out on top 25-21.
The very first meeting between these two programs occurred all the way back in 1935, when the Spartans traveled to Boston and fell, 18-6. The Eagles will once again host the Spartans at Alumni Stadium just as they had done nearly 100 years ago.
This Saturday marks just the second meeting between these two teams since the turn of the century and both squads are entering with much higher expectations after hot starts.
This game should live up to the immense hype that it is already receiving as the Spartans look to avenge their four career losses to the Eagles and stay undefeated on the 2024 season with another upset road win.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.