Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic Live Game Thread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The 2024 season is underway for the Michigan State Spartans as they face the Florida Atlantic Owls in the friendly confines of Spartan Stadium.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Jonathan Smith era has begun in East Lansing. Tom Herman's Owls should be a formidable opponent for the first game of this new regime. All eyes will be on true sophomore transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, the biggest story of this offseason.
How Chiles performs in his first collegiate start will be key to the Spartans' chances of victory. Running back Nate Carter will be crucial to the offense as well as new faces in tight end Jack Velling and freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh. Keep an eye on how Marsh is utilized.
The Spartans need to establish physicality on the ground to open up the field for Chiles, who will need to find a rhythm early on. How the offensive line, a group with plenty of potential but lacking experience playing with each other, handles itself in the trenches will be a tell-tale sign of this offense's identity.
Defensively, the implementation of Joe Rossi's defense will have big implications on the game and the season as a whole. Rossi's hybrid 4-3/3-4 defense will have a lot of moving parts up front at the line of scrimmage.
Keep an eye on how Rossi uses his deep linebackers room and secondary, both of which combine talent, experience, and versatility. After the first series, the Spartans might begin moving pieces around in the defensive backfield and at the second level.
Staff Picks:
Aidan Champion: Michigan State over Florida Atlantic, 31-13
Michael France: Michigan State over Florida Atlantic, 34-17
Ezekiel Trezevant: Michigan State over Florida Atlantic, 28-14
Carter Landis: Michgian State over Florida Atlantic, 28-20
Jack Lintner: Michigan State over Florida Atlantic, 27-17
Jack Beulke: Michigan State over Florida Atlantic, 35-24
Here's how to watch Friday's game:
TV: Big Ten Network
Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
Kickoff: 7:01 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.