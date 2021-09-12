September 12, 2021
Michigan State vs. Miami To Be Played On National Television

Michigan State vs. Miami will be played on ABC next Saturday at noon.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan State will again be on national television when they travel down to Miami to play the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Spartans (2-0) defeated Youngstown State in it's home opener on Saturday, 42-14, while No. 22 Miami also won their home opener yesterday with a 25-23 win over Appalachian State.

This marks Michigan State's first trip to Miami to play the Hurricanes since 1982.

Football

