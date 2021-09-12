Michigan State vs. Miami To Be Played On National Television

Michigan State vs. Miami will be played on ABC next Saturday at noon.

Michigan State will again be on national television when they travel down to Miami to play the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Spartans (2-0) defeated Youngstown State in it's home opener on Saturday, 42-14, while No. 22 Miami also won their home opener yesterday with a 25-23 win over Appalachian State.

This marks Michigan State's first trip to Miami to play the Hurricanes since 1982.