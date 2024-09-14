Michigan State vs. Prairie View A&M Live Game Thread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium hot off an upset win over the Maryland Terrapins in Week 2 to give them a 2-0 record on the season. They look to make it 3-0 with their home stand against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Spartans showed vast improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, and this contest against the Panthers will be a tune-up match before they take on a Top 25-ranked Boston College squad next week in Chestnut Hill.
The Spartans suffered more injuries in the Maryland game but look to get more players on the field in what should be their easiest contest of the season. This is the first time the Panthers have played a Big Ten school.
The Spartans could capitalize on the newfound connection between quarterback Aidan Chiles and freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh and add a new layer of verticality to the passing game. Expect some deep shots from Chiles.
The Spartans will look to spread out the work load, especially in the defensive backfield.
Staff Picks:
Aidan Champion: Michigan State, 48-7
The Spartans will start off playing to the level of competition before finding their stride in the second quarter. The defense will dominate while the offense puts together a good blend of pass and run, with Chiles distributing the ball to a number of targets.
The reserves will take over in the fourth, allowing a PVAMU touchdown.
Michael France: Michigan State, 45-10
Both sides of the ball get experimental and the Spartans give snaps to as many players as possible, especially in that banged-up secondary. PVAMU gets a rude awakening to Big Ten pedigree.
Zeke Trezevant: Michigan State, 43-3
Michigan State uses PVAMU as a tune-up, getting the offense on track and continuing to build the defense's confidence.
Carter Landis: Michigan State, 55-3
This is a tune-up game for the Spartans ahead of a tough schedule. PVAMU is not very good, and MSU is riding high off of their upset win last week. They should roll in this one. In fact, Tommy Schuster should play the second half.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest:
TV: Big Ten Network
Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
