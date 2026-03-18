Prairie View vs. Lehigh Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Four

Neither the Prairie View A&M Panthers nor the Lehigh Mountain Hawks finished atop their respective conferences at the end of the regular season, but both teams won their conference tournaments and will now face each other in the First Four, with a matchup against No. 1 Florida in the Round of 64 on the line.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Wednesday night matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Prairie View A&M +3.5 (-112)

Lehigh -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Prairie View A&M +140

Lehigh -166

Total

OVER 143.5 (-105)

UNDER 143.5 (-115)

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Game Time: 6:40 pm ET

Venue: UD Arena

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Prairie View A&M Record: 18-17

Lehigh Record: 11-7

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M is 10-0 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-0 in Prairie View A&M's last seven games

Lehigh is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-2 in Lehigh's last seven games

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh Key Player to Watch

Nasir Whitlock, G - Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Nasir Whitlock is leading Lehigh in scoring, averaging 21 points per game, while also leading the team in assists, averaging 3.4 assists per game, which means the offense goes through him. He caught fire in the final stretch of the season, scoring 22+ points in three of his last four games, including putting up 32 points in the regular season final against Bucknell.

Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh Prediction and Pick

In the Road to Final Four, I broke down why I'm laying the points on Lehigh:

To me, Lehigh seems like the far superior team in this matchup. Lehigh ranks 91st in the country in effective field goal percentage, and they get to face a Prairie View team that ranks 315th in that metric. Defensively, these two teams rank right next to each other in defensive efficiency.

The shooting alone is enough for me to back the Mountain Hawks. If the Panthers are one of the worst shooting teams in the country while facing Southwestern Athletic competition, I don't think they're going to be able to compete in this game.

Pick: Lehigh -3.5 (-108)

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