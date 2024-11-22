Michigan State vs. Purdue Live Game Thread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State (4-6) is set to play the third Friday night game of its season as it hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (1-9).
It's a must-win game for the Spartans, and one that they should win. Michigan State has lost its last three games and needs to win out in order to make a bowl game. But the Boilermakers have nothing to lose, which could potentially spell trouble for the home team.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
Michigan State and Purdue last met in 2021 when the Boilermakers upset the Spartans in West Lafayette. Before that, the Spartans had won the last eight matchups.
Purdue was most recently trounced by No. 4 Penn State, 49-10. That followed a 45-0 shutout loss to No. 2 Ohio State.
Meanwhile, Michigan State comes off a loss to Illinois on the road, one that followed a much-needed bye week that the Spartans were hoping would prove to be valuable.
But as with every loss, Michigan State had to move on, and now, its sole focus is on Purdue.
"[L]ooking at Purdue, you watch this tape, they've been able to move the ball," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith when he addressed the media on Monday. "They've had some lighter scoring, just because some of the red zone [struggles], similar to us. You look at their schedule and the opponents they played -- a bunch of top-five teams, and that's what this league is and all of that. So, we'll know we'll have a challenge Friday night."
Friday's game is set for 8 p.m. and can be watched on FOX.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.
