Michigan State WR C.J. Hayes Undergoes Surgery

Unfortunately for Spartan fans, a talented and promising wide receiver requires another surgery, sidelining him for an undetermined amount of time.

Redshirt junior C.J. Hayes and his father, Carl, confirmed he underwent his second surgery in eight months.

"Praying for my big little man @cjhayes98 as he undergoes 2nd surgery in 8 months. Major comeback coming soon!" Carl Hayes wrote via Twitter.

On May 11, Hayes posted a video of himself working out, revealing he had an operation done on his foot.

It's especially brutal for Hayes, who would have competed for a starting position in the upcoming season and playing time in general.

The two-year letterwinner earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades for the second year in a row while playing in 11 games, starting two of them and totaling 13 receptions for 141 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout responded to Spartan Nation, saying, "I appreciate all the thoughts (and) prayers, aiming for a quick recovery. Go Green."

No specifics were given about the surgery Hayes went through yesterday; however, we will provide readers with an update as soon as we can.

