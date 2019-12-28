Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
Football
Basketball

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor Post Pinstripe Bowl Win

Hondo S. Carpenter

Yankee Stadium

Bronx, New York

In what’s been a disappointing season for Michigan State, the Spartans were in New York on Friday afternoon to take on Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, looking to end a down year on a high note.

In a game that had an all too familiar feeling for the Spartans throughout, Michigan State overcame an up and down first half and rode an impressive performance from senior quarterback Brian Lewerke and a strong second-half effort from the defense to pick up a 27-21 win over the Demon Deacons.

But Michigan State’s defense forced a turnover on downs on Wake Forest’s final possession, preserving a 27-21 win to end the season.

The Spartans now head into an off-season that will be again be surrounded by questions regarding the future of the Michigan State coaching staff. Spartan Nation can report some breaking news on the Spartans’ coaching staff as sources say that offensive line coach and longtime Mark Dantonio assistant Jim Bollman is expected to retire this off-season.

But questions regarding other members of the offensive staff still remain as the Spartans continued to struggle offensively and the majority of the issues with play-calling from past years remained throughout the 2019 season.

Remember to stay tuned to Spartan Nation for all of the latest news on the Spartans!

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Football vs Wake Forest Pinstripe Bowl Game Thread

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Football vs Wake Forest Pinstripe Bowl Game Thread

Cody White Michigan State Football WR Post Pinstripe Bowl

Hondo S. Carpenter

Cody White Michigan State Football WR Post Pinstripe Bowl

Trenton Gillison Spartan Football TE Post Win Over Wake Forest

Hondo S. Carpenter

Trenton Gillison Spartan Football TE Post Win Over Wake Forest

Michigan State Downs Wake Forest 27-21 In The Pinstripe Bowl

Jeff Dullack

Michigan State Downs Wake Forest 27-21 In The Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State Spartan Coach Mark Dantonio Post Pinstripe Bowl Win

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State Spartan Coach Mark Dantonio Post Pinstripe Bowl Win

Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson Post Loss To Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl

Hondo S. Carpenter

Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson Post Loss To Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl

Spartan QB Brian Lewerke, DE Kenny Willekes & DT Mike Panasiuk Post Bowl Win

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan QB Brian Lewerke, DE Kenny Willekes & DT Mike Panasiuk Post Bowl Win

Instant Reaction To The Michigan State Vs. Wake Forrest In The Pinstripe Bowl

Hondo S. Carpenter

Instant Reaction To The Michigan State Vs. Wake Forrest In The Pinstripe Bowl

Mark Dantonio Looks Ahead To The Pinstripe Bowl Talking Wake Forest Defense

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mark Dantonio Looks Ahead To The Pinstripe Bowl Talking Wake Forest Defense

Tom Izzo On Cassius Winston Foster Loyer On-Court Together

Hondo S. Carpenter

Tom Izzo On Cassius Winston Foster Loyer On-Court Together