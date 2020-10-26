SI.com
Michigan State WR Jayden Reed a Playmaker, Despite Fumbles

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – Jayden Reed transferred to Michigan State last season, but due to NCAA rules, he sat out of all 2019.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound wide receiver out of Illinois made his much-anticipated debut against Rutgers on Saturday and immediately impacted the game.

Unfortunately for Spartan fans, that meant catching a pass from Rocky Lombardi during the first offensive series for 19-yards and fumbling.

"I just gotta do my job," Reed said after the game. "When there's a crowd around me, I gotta protect the ball with two hands. That's what they preach to us in practice. And coach Tucker also preaches to us, 'next play.'"

It also meant putting a Rutgers defender on skates as he exploded towards the endzone for Michigan State's first touchdown of the year and his first score as a Spartan.

"I just went out to the flat and saw a defender in front of me; coach Hawk has preached you can't get tackled by the first man, so I broke the tackle, hit the sideline ... and got into the endzone," said Reed.

Yes, he turned the ball over twice and had a bad dropped pass, but he's also the playmaker MSU has been missing on offense.

He needs to improve in certain areas, namely ball-security, but Lombardi's favorite target caught 11-of-13 passes thrown his way for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

