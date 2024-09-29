Michigan State WRs Made Presence Felt in Return From Injury
Michigan State's 38-7 loss to Ohio State was a much different game than the score implies.
The Spartans had some positives to take away from Saturday's contest, including some strong receiving performances from two of their three best wideouts.
Jaron Glover and Nick Marsh both missed Week 4 due to injury but were back for the Week 5 showdown with the Buckeyes. Glover missed Michigan State's Week 3 contest against Prairie View A&M.
The redshirt sophomore led all Spartan receivers with 53 yards on four receptions. He found the end zone as well for Michigan State's lone touchdown.
Glover had picked up right where he left off in the Spartans' Week 2 win over Maryland when he posted 84 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.
Marsh, who was the other receiving standout in that Maryland game, having led the Spartans with 194 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, also performed admirably in his first game back on Saturday, turning in 30 yards on two receptions on just one drive played.
The freshman wide receiver had been a game-time decision heading into the contest.
"Yeah, his status, he was cleared to play, he did not practice much at all this week, so we really didn't know," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith after the game. "We felt a little bit better, it was yesterday, and then through pregame, and so, when a guy misses that much time, it's a huge ask for him to run all the reps. Going off of last week (didn't play), this week, very minimal reps, and so, I think that that was the thinking on him."
Marsh leads the team in receiving yards with 262. Glover, meanwhile, is first on the team in touchdown receptions with two.
Having the receiving room at full health will be critical for the Spartans as they continue this brutal four-game stretch. Quarterback Aidan Chiles has done a commendable job getting the ball to his weapons, and that's going to have to continue for Michigan State to have a shot at coming away with some wins in this stretch.
The Spartans will be back on the road this week as they prepare for another tough matchup with Oregon on Friday night.
