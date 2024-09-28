Michigan State X-Factors vs. Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans are facing one of the best teams in college football this evening, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Michigan State has not beaten Ohio State since 2015, and Head Coach Jonathan Smith would like to change that.
The Buckeyes are a 24.5-point favorite against the Spartans, making it difficult to pull off an upset in this game.
However, stranger things have happened. Michigan State wants to bounce back from its first loss of the year, despite the bounce-back effort having to come against an absolute wagon of a football team.
But, it doesn’t mean the Spartans won’t try.
Let’s take a closer look at three key Spartans against the Buckeyes.
Wide receiver Jaron Glover - ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Glover will return for the Spartans after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
Glover’s return gives Aidan Chiles another big-time target that he did not have last week. He has six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown this season.
With Nick Marsh’s status still unknown, Glover’s role becomes important. Chiles will often look his way against one of the best defenses in the nation.
Linebacker Jordan Hall - Michigan State needs more out of one of its top linebackers as they take on an explosive offense.
Hall has 10 tackles this season, one of which was an important fourth-and-goal stop against Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos that gave Michigan State the ball back.
With so many weapons that can win over the middle of the field and dangerous backs in the backfield, Hall must have a big game if the Spartans want to pull off the upset. He has the talent and capabilities, but it has to come together.
Cornerback Ed Woods - The Buckeyes will throw the ball, and they are good at it.
Ohio State features one of the most dynamic wide receiver trios in college football: Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate. Woods will see each of these receivers at least once throughout the course of the game.
Woods came over as a transfer from Arizona State, where he was one of the top coverage corners in the conference formerly known as the Pac-12. He must channel that play again tonight if the Spartans want any chance at an upset.
