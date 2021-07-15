Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Ranked fourth-best Transfer RB

According to Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III is the fourth-best transfer running back in the country.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's Kenneth Walker is considered one of the best transfer running backs in the nation.

Mike Farrell, Rivals National Columnist, released his top-10 list of running backs who found a new home this offseason, and Walker came in at No. 4.

"This is a quiet one, but really a great get by the Spartans as Walker was excellent for Wake Forest and has shown the ability to compete at the Power Five level," Farrell wrote. "He brings needed speed."

At 5-foot-10 and 205-pounds, Walker rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in just 20 contests during his first two seasons with Wake Forest.

He showcased his skillset when Michigan State took the field inside Spartan Stadium to wrap up spring ball, and one thing was clear: Walker can compete at the next level.

"He's a complete player," MSU head coach Mel Tucker said on April 24. "I think you can see that today. He does an excellent job running the ball ... he can make guys miss. He runs with power, and he does a great job in pass protection ... he's a great addition to our football team."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1