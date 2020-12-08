Michigan State's Lombardi 'Doing Better,' QB Evaluation Ongoing

East Lansing, MI – On Saturday, Michigan State lost to Ohio State by 40-points (52-12) and could not carry momentum over from the 29-20 upset victory against Northwestern.

When Mel Tucker elected to bench Rocky Lombardi in favor of Payton Thorne vs. Indiana, he reopened a competition the Iowa native won during the offseason.

The following week, he executed the gameplan to perfection, outmaneuvering the Wildcats with his legs while bringing home Tucker's first top-10 win.

Unfortunately, Lombardi appeared to hit his head on the ground when being sacked by the Buckeyes and went to the locker room before halftime.

He wouldn't return, and Thorne would finish the contest.

However, the redshirt junior struggled again, and prior to the injury, his stat-line read: 5-for-11, 33 yards, one interception.

Michigan State finished with 261 total offensive yards, and 181 came in the second half after Thorne had taken over.

He completed his first 11-passes, finishing with 147 yards, an interception, and tacked on 42 rushing yards with a touchdown, which he set up with a 55-yard toss to WR Jayden Reed.

Today, Tucker updated Lombardi's health and the ongoing quarterback situation:

"He seemed to be doing better yesterday. We're evaluating everything. We're going to go through today," he said. "I'm anticipating by sometime tomorrow we're going to know who we are gonna go with ... but we're still in the evaluation process right now."

