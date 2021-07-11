Michigan State's Mel Tucker ranked 13th-best Head Coach in Big Ten

According to CBS Sports, Michigan State's Mel Tucker is the 13th-best head coach in the Big Ten as he enters his second season.

East Lansing, Mich. – CBS Sports released its 2021 Big Ten football coach rankings on July 7, and once again, Michigan State's Mel Tucker is near the bottom.

After going 2-5 in his debut season with the Spartans, several CBS Sports and 247Sports college football insiders assembled the recent list, which ranks Tucker 13th overall, ahead of one other coach in Maryland's Mike Locksley.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State's Ryan Day is No. 1, followed by Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), James Franklin (Penn State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), and Paul Chryst (Wisconsin).

"I can't speak for my fellow voters, but Mel Tucker's 2-5 record in his first season at Michigan State doesn't mean much to me. While every coach in the country was facing some impossible situations last year, what Tucker dealt with was incredibly difficult," CBS Sports Writer Tom Fornelli wrote. "He was hired in February, just a short time before COVID shut the world down, so he never had much of a chance to learn his new team and prepare for his first season. So, in that respect, managing to win twice -- including a win over Michigan -- was remarkable. Still, as far as I'm concerned when it comes to judging Tucker's tenure in East Lansing, the 2021 season will be his first."

The coronavirus pandemic hit MSU extremely hard, but since the calendar year flipped, Tucker overhauled Michigan State's roster, welcoming 15 new scholarship players from the transfer portal alongside the 2021 recruiting class.

And since ending on a sour note at Penn State, the staff has bee operated relatively normally, orchestrating a winter strength and conditioning program before holding spring ball.

2021 Michigan State Football Schedule

Sept. 3: at Northwestern (9 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 11: Youngstown State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Sept. 18: at Miami (12 p.m. ABC/ESPN)

Sept. 25: Nebraska

Oct. 2: Western Kentucky (Homecoming, 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 9: at Rutgers (12 p.m.)

Oct. 16: at Indiana (12 p.m.)

Oct. 23: Bye

Oct. 30: Michigan

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: Maryland

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: Penn State

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1