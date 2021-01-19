Michigan State’s Mike Tressel Reportedly Leaving for Cincinnati

After 14 seasons with Michigan State, Mike Tressel is expected to become Cincinnati's new defensive coordinator.

East Lansing, MI – It appears Mel Tucker will experience a change to his coaching staff heading into next season.

Mike Tressel, Michigan State's safeties coach, is expected to become Cincinnati's new defensive coordinator, per Pete Thamel from Yahoo! Sports.'

He has been an assistant coach at MSU for 14 years and was one of two individuals retained from the Mark Dantonio era after Tucker was hired on Feb. 12.

Tressel began his career at South Dakota in 1996 as a graduate assistant and was a grad assistant at Ohio State in the early 2000s when Dantonio was the defensive coordinator.

Additionally, Tucker coached the defensive backs, while Luke Fickell, head coach at Cincinnati, was the special teams' coordinator.

After Pat Narduzzi left the Spartans for a head coaching job in Pittsburgh (one year before MSU made the College Football Playoffs), Tressel spent three seasons as co-defensive coordinator alongside Harlon Barnett.

However, Barnett went to Florida State, allowing Tressel to become the sole defensive coordinator for the next two years.

In 2018, Michigan State was ranked in the top-10 for rushing defense (No. 1), scoring defense (No. 8), and total defense (No. 10).

Following the retirement of Dantonio, Tressel received a promotion to acting head coach, resulting in a contract extension through March 2022.

