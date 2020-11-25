Michigan State's Quarterback Competition is "Ongoing"

Michigan State gets ready to face Northwestern with uncertainty at quarterback; who gets the start?

East Lansing, MI – Following a 24-0 loss to Indiana, the Spartans entered week five of the regular season with questions at the quarterback position.

Michigan State will face an undefeated Northwestern squad on Saturday, Nov. 28, and as of now, fans don't know who the starter is.

On Tuesday, Mel Tucker didn't provide an update publicly.

"It's going to be an ongoing thing this week," said Tucker. "The clarity comes in terms of – it's just a reminder, and it reinforces that competition is what this is all about, and there's nothing set in stone. Everyone has to compete."

Redshirt junior Rocky Lombardi won the job this offseason and tossed six touchdowns for 642 yards in the first two contests, but he hasn't been the same since.

In the last two games, Lombardi threw for 248 yards, no scores, and five interceptions while completing 45.5% of his passes – which led to being replaced by Payton Thorne early in the second quarter against IU.

Thorne finished 10-for-20 with 110 passing yards and an interception, not the best outing, but he extended plays in the pocket with quick feet and flashed his abilities, including a 38-yard run.

"It doesn't have anything to do with what you've done in the past, it's what you've done most recently, and you're only as good as your next play. That's the world we live in, that's the nature of our game and our existence," Tucker said. "We have to prove ourselves every day."

