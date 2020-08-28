SI.com
Spartan
Nation
HomeBig TenFootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Search

Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi on his Wide Receivers

McLain Moberg

In Rocky Lombardi's eyes, he's done "a better job of leading" because he's been in the program for so long.

"The older I get, the easier it is to lead. The better you know the guys – the more you know their strengths and weaknesses and how to talk to them. It definitely helps.

"Even with the short amount of practices we had, I think we got a lot of good stuff in," Lombardi told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday.

However, due to the coronavirus, it was a challenge for Lombardi to workout compared to other individuals on the team.

"Who can you throw to? If you are an offensive lineman, you can do footwork inside, but I can't just go out there and throw it in my living room," said Lombardi. "It doesn't work like that."

Although, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback went home to Iowa and with fewer restrictions, he was able to get some work in.

"I got pretty fortunate there," Lombardi said. "But I'm able to get out with my guys more than I probably should be able to … I do as much as I can."

Over the summer and during Michigan State's small window of time for fall camp, the potential starter liked what he saw from his wideouts, mainly because he hadn't seen them in a while.

"We got a lot of young talent. I feel like we always have young talent in the receiving room, but Tre Mosley has been looking really good," Lombardi said. "Jayden Reed is fantastic. A lot of young guys."

For him, gaining chemistry with his guys will be important in the long run regardless of how short camp was.

"It was good to get back out with all the receivers because that's not something I've been able to do over quarantine. It was so good to figure out how fast everybody is moving and how quickly they are getting out of breaks," said Lombardi.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

THANKS FOR READING SPARTAN NATION
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3-Star CB Steffan Johnson Lists Michigan State in his Top-5

Michigan State lands in the top-5 for three-star cornerback Steffan Johnson out of Venice, Florida.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Offers 2022 3-Star WDE Aiden Gobaira

The Spartans offer three-star defensive end Aiden Gobaira out of Chantilly, Virginia.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr.: ‘I’m A Winner’

The only thing Xavier Tillman Sr. cares about is winning, and he'll do whatever it takes the get the job done.

McLain Moberg

Spartans Antjuan Simmons, Matt Allen Want to Play Next Season

Michigan State football players Antjuan Simmons and Matt Allen plan on returning next season.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Football Offers 2023 OT Colton Thomasson

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive tackle Colton Thomasson out of Spring Branch, Texas.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan Kenny Goins Signs with Kolossos Rhodes

Former Michigan State basketball player Kenny Goins signed with Kolossos Rhodes.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi on OC Jay Johnson

Michigan State's Rocky Lombardi talks about his new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and what he's doing for the team.

McLain Moberg

Former Spartan WR Cody White Signs with the Denver Broncos

Former MSU wideout Cody White has signed with the Denver Broncos.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State's Dominique Long on Campbell Trophy Watchlist

Michigan State senior cornerback Dominique Long is named to the Campbell Trophy watchlist.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Drops to 3-Seed in Latest Bracketology Update

Michigan State basketball drops to a 3-seed in ESPN's updated bracketology.

McLain Moberg