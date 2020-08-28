Michigan State’s Rocky Lombardi on his Wide Receivers

In Rocky Lombardi's eyes, he's done "a better job of leading" because he's been in the program for so long.

"The older I get, the easier it is to lead. The better you know the guys – the more you know their strengths and weaknesses and how to talk to them. It definitely helps.

"Even with the short amount of practices we had, I think we got a lot of good stuff in," Lombardi told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday.

However, due to the coronavirus, it was a challenge for Lombardi to workout compared to other individuals on the team.

"Who can you throw to? If you are an offensive lineman, you can do footwork inside, but I can't just go out there and throw it in my living room," said Lombardi. "It doesn't work like that."

Although, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound quarterback went home to Iowa and with fewer restrictions, he was able to get some work in.

"I got pretty fortunate there," Lombardi said. "But I'm able to get out with my guys more than I probably should be able to … I do as much as I can."

Over the summer and during Michigan State's small window of time for fall camp, the potential starter liked what he saw from his wideouts, mainly because he hadn't seen them in a while.

"We got a lot of young talent. I feel like we always have young talent in the receiving room, but Tre Mosley has been looking really good," Lombardi said. "Jayden Reed is fantastic. A lot of young guys."

For him, gaining chemistry with his guys will be important in the long run regardless of how short camp was.

"It was good to get back out with all the receivers because that's not something I've been able to do over quarantine. It was so good to figure out how fast everybody is moving and how quickly they are getting out of breaks," said Lombardi.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1