Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Mike Tressel Happy at Michigan State with Harlon Barnett Back

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Mike Tressel comes from a long lineage of great coaches. Of course, his Uncle Jim being the most famous, but his grandfather and dad shared the occupation and were highly successful themselves.

 Spartan Nation has reported for two years that it was Tressel who Dantonio wanted to succeed him at Michigan State, and while that didn’t happen, Tressel still holds career dreams of one day being a head coach. For now, he is happy in East Lansing and being back with Harlon Barnett.  

 “Yeah, so the first part of the question, I think anybody would be foolish not to be interested in the Michigan State head coaching job. Certainly, there was interest, but I think any football coach in America should have an interest in that position,” Tressel says. 

 But while not getting the head job would have sent some into a depression, that is not how Tressel operates. He is excited to reunite with his friend Harlon Barnett.

 “Part B, man, absolutely fired up to have Harlon (Barnett) back and to be directly working with him. He’s an outstanding human being. First, he’s an outstanding coach. We worked together; I think I’m doing the math right, 15 years. We’re like brothers and really do play off each other’s strengths and work really well together.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Kapilovic Remains Focused on Michigan State

Michigan State’s Chris Kapilovic isn’t speculating on how much time he needs to get Spartan football prepared; he’ll have his offensive line ready.

Hondo S. Carpenter

This Week's Big Questions About Michigan State Spartan Football

We look at three questions from Michigan State Spartan football fans as we look ahead to Mel Tucker's first football season.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Michigan State’s Antjuan Simmons Talks Future, Present

Antjuan Simmons is making the most of his time off while looking ahead to the possibilities for Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State’s Tre Mosley

Courtney Hawkins is excited about Tre Mosley as he leads the Michigan State Spartan football wide receivers.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Motivated to Return to Big Ten Championship Game

Ross Els was part of the 2012 Big Ten Championship game and is fueled to get back there with Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Harlon Barnett Reflects on Time Away from Michigan State

Harlon Barnett reflects on his time away at Florida State and how he has change returning to Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

Ron Burton Takes Over Defensive Line for Michigan State

Ron Burton taking over the entire Michigan State defensive line for Mel Tucker was a wise choice for the new Spartan coach.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

williamsamp

Mike Tressel on Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Day-to-Day

Mike Tressel takes the Spartans fans inside the day-to-day with Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Add Mark Vassett Australian Punter

Mel Tucker went down under, virtually, to pick up his twelfth commitment for the class of 2021. Mark Vassett from Melbourne, Australia, is now a Spartan.

Jeff Dullack

Ted Gilmore talks about Michigan State’s Trenton Gillison.

Ted Gilmore has a real star in Trenton Gillison as he takes over the tight ends for Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter