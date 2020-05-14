Mike Tressel Happy at Michigan State with Harlon Barnett Back

East Lansing, Mich—Mike Tressel comes from a long lineage of great coaches. Of course, his Uncle Jim being the most famous, but his grandfather and dad shared the occupation and were highly successful themselves.

Spartan Nation has reported for two years that it was Tressel who Dantonio wanted to succeed him at Michigan State, and while that didn’t happen, Tressel still holds career dreams of one day being a head coach. For now, he is happy in East Lansing and being back with Harlon Barnett.

“Yeah, so the first part of the question, I think anybody would be foolish not to be interested in the Michigan State head coaching job. Certainly, there was interest, but I think any football coach in America should have an interest in that position,” Tressel says.

But while not getting the head job would have sent some into a depression, that is not how Tressel operates. He is excited to reunite with his friend Harlon Barnett.

“Part B, man, absolutely fired up to have Harlon (Barnett) back and to be directly working with him. He’s an outstanding human being. First, he’s an outstanding coach. We worked together; I think I’m doing the math right, 15 years. We’re like brothers and really do play off each other’s strengths and work really well together.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

