Mike Tressel on Staying at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

East Lansing, MI—Some people were surprised that Mike Tressel retained by Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football to coach the safeties.

What those people didn’t know was that Tressel had a long relationship with Tucker. Tressel had served as Tucker’s graduate assistant at Ohio State and had traveled with the Spartan staff to Chicago to pick the mind of Tucker when he was the defensive coordinator for the NFL Chicago Bears.

Tressel spoke about remaining in East Lansing and his relationship with Tucker. “Well, first, how I was fortunate enough to remain a Spartan. I actually worked with Coach (Mel) Tucker at Ohio State and was his graduate assistant. I was a defensive back graduate assistant at Ohio State. Coach Tuck (Tucker) coached the defensive backs, Coach Dantonio was actually the defensive coordinator at that time, so I was with him for two years, and we worked directly together. So that relationship was already there, visited him a couple of times throughout, certainly with the Chicago Bears was one I remember, so we stayed in touch. Fortunately, I’m a Spartan; I bleed Green, so I’m glad he wanted me to stick around.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

