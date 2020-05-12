Mike Tressel on Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Day-to-Day

East Lansing, Mich—Michigan State Spartan football fans are liking what they see from Mel Tucker. With twelve commitments for the 2021 class, people want to learn as much as they can about the new head man.

Mike Tressel has a long relationship with Tucker and asked to let Spartan fans know what he is like on a relentless day-to-day basis.

“I tell you what, Mel (Tucker) is awesome as a person, first of all. He makes you feel good; he gives you a lot of freedom to go about doing your job. There’s a lot of trust that you’ll do your job right and that you’ll work real hard at it, especially in this circumstance where everybody’s at home, we’re a little bit on our own, and I really get a feeling that this staff is grinding. We are grinding, which is fun to be around these types of guys. Coach Tuck’s (Tucker) focus is certainly recruiting; there’s no doubt he’s trying to be first hand with the top guys in the state, the top guys across the country. That’s been an emphasis without a doubt. He’s a defensive guru, which helps up obviously, but he’s also helped Coach (Scottie) Hazelton really run this show. It’s been fun to work with him. He’s a hilarious dude, too, by the way.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack