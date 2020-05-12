Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Mike Tressel on Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Day-to-Day

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Michigan State Spartan football fans are liking what they see from Mel Tucker. With twelve commitments for the 2021 class, people want to learn as much as they can about the new head man.

 Mike Tressel has a long relationship with Tucker and asked to let Spartan fans know what he is like on a relentless day-to-day basis.

 “I tell you what, Mel (Tucker) is awesome as a person, first of all. He makes you feel good; he gives you a lot of freedom to go about doing your job. There’s a lot of trust that you’ll do your job right and that you’ll work real hard at it, especially in this circumstance where everybody’s at home, we’re a little bit on our own, and I really get a feeling that this staff is grinding. We are grinding, which is fun to be around these types of guys. Coach Tuck’s (Tucker) focus is certainly recruiting; there’s no doubt he’s trying to be first hand with the top guys in the state, the top guys across the country. That’s been an emphasis without a doubt. He’s a defensive guru, which helps up obviously, but he’s also helped Coach (Scottie) Hazelton really run this show. It’s been fun to work with him. He’s a hilarious dude, too, by the way.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harlon Barnett Reflects on Time Away from Michigan State

Harlon Barnett reflects on his time away at Florida State and how he has change returning to Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton Takes Over Defensive Line for Michigan State

Ron Burton taking over the entire Michigan State defensive line for Mel Tucker was a wise choice for the new Spartan coach.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic on New Michigan State Blocking Scheme

Chris Kapilovic brings with him a new scheme for the offensive line and Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mel Tucker, Michigan State Football Weekly Recruiting Update

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program remain on fire an in our weekly update, you will get the tangible numbers that show you the progress.

Jeff Dullack

Is the G-League Threatening College Basketball or Enhancing It?

As the NBA G-League gains momentum, the debate in basketball rages if it is beneficial for the game or not. A Hall of Fame college coach and an NBA coach has different opinions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Compares Past, Present Michigan State Scheme

Antjuan Simmons compares the new Michigan State Spartan defense to the old.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

Maxtlr

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, End Gabe Burkle Talks Michigan State

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, tight end Gabe Burkle recently picked up a scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football, and he discusses it.

Jeff Dullack

by

leonamargret11

Bellvue, Nebraska, End Micah Riley on Michigan State

Bellvue, Nebraska, class of 2022 tight end Micah Riley discusses his latest scholarship offer from Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Jeff Dullack

by

vesotructuyen

Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State Legend George Perles

Courtney Hawkins discusses the loss of Michigan State Spartan legend George Perles and the impact Perles had on his life.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

hppromz

Matt Allen Aided by Michigan State NFL Alumni Brother Jack

Matt Allen, the Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman, is benefitting working with NFL alumni brother Jack during COVID-19 shutdown.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

vesotructuyen