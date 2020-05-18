Mike Tressel on Depth of Mel Tucker's Staff

East Lansing, Mich— Mike Tressel was the defensive coordinator for Michigan State for several years. This year he takes a step back to a position coach. While disappointing, Tressel is happy to serve Scottie Hazelton with a group of position coaches who have experience as coordinators.

“I think truth be told, that’s one of the first things Coach (Mel) Tucker was looking at and Coach (Scottie) Hazelton was looking at, was how would this group of people work together,” Tressel says. “Because obviously, working together as a unit in the game of football or a coaching staff is absolutely critical.

“I think we have a pretty humble, but also a pretty smart group of guys who understand what their role is or where their space is and Coach (Scottie) Hazelton does a great job of letting us speak our expertise when it’s our turn, but I also watch Coach (Harlon) Barnett, Coach (Ross) Els understand that as much football knowledge as they have when it’s time just to keep your mouth shut.”

Tressel added, “There’s a lot of respect, and there’s also some expertise from different areas and different backgrounds. So we can truly say ‘Ok, what do our players do best,’ and I guarantee you that there’s someone in that room that has expertise in that area.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

