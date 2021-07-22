Sports Illustrated home
MSU Football: 4-star OL Cole Dellinger to visit East Lansing in July

Cole Dellinger, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Clarkston, will reportedly unofficially visit Michigan State on July 31.
East Lansing, Mich. – A top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class plans to unofficially visit East Lansing later this month.

Cole Dellinger, a four-star offensive lineman from Clarkston High, will reportedly be at Michigan State on July 31, per 247Sports' Justin Thind.

At 6-foot-4 and 280-pounds, he is the No. 5 overall player in Michigan and a top-300 recruit (No. 272) in his respective class.

So far, Dellinger holds offers from Arizona State, LSU, U-M, Ole Miss, and the Spartans.

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

  • 4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)
  • 3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)
  • 3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)
  • 3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)
  • 3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)
  • 3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)
  • 3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)
  • 3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)
  • 3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)
  • 3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)
  • 3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)
  • 3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)
  • 3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)
  • 5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

