MSU Football Commit Charles Brantley Shuts Down Recruitment

Michigan State football can rest easy knowing three-star cornerback Charles Brantley officially shut down his recruitment Friday afternoon.

With the announcement, the MSU commit assures fans he won't be decommitting from the Spartans.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Brantley is the No. 95 recruit in Florida and the 53rd best prospect at his position for 2021.

However, Rivals believes the 6-foot-0, 160-pound defensive back is a four-star recruit.

If you refer to their rankings, Brantley is the No. 21 corner in the class of 2021 and the No. 42 player in his home state (out of 100).

Michigan State offered him on March 10, and the Florida native committed on April 30.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

