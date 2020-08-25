SI.com
MSU Football Commit Charles Brantley Shuts Down Recruitment

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football can rest easy knowing three-star cornerback Charles Brantley officially shut down his recruitment Friday afternoon.

With the announcement, the MSU commit assures fans he won't be decommitting from the Spartans.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Brantley is the No. 95 recruit in Florida and the 53rd best prospect at his position for 2021.

However, Rivals believes the 6-foot-0, 160-pound defensive back is a four-star recruit. 

If you refer to their rankings, Brantley is the No. 21 corner in the class of 2021 and the No. 42 player in his home state (out of 100).

Michigan State offered him on March 10, and the Florida native committed on April 30.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Football

