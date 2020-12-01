MSU Football Focused on Ohio State Despite Potential Cancelation

Michigan State remains focused on the Buckeyes despite another cancelation on the horizon.

East Lansing, MI – For the second time this season, Michigan State football is faced with a week of preparation that might not end with a game on Saturday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming to East Lansing but face an uphill battle after canceling its contest vs. Illinois due to COVID-19.

However, having been through this before, the Spartans don't plan on approaching it any differently; right now, their focus is entirely on OSU.

"We learn from our experiences, and we've kind of been down this road … you have to be able to adapt. You have to be able to stay focused; we have to block out the noise," MSU coach Mel Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "The voices inside our building from our coaching staff and our support staff have to be stronger than any of the voices outside."

The 23-year coaching veteran refuses to deal in hypotheticals or the uncertainty surrounding Ohio State's program.

Since being hired on Feb. 12, Tucker has preached neutral thinking and 'be where your feet are.'

He's never wavered from controlling what only he can control – a mantra his football players responded to positively.

"We want to play as much as we can … if they tell us we have to play somebody else then, we'll just have to try to flip the switch, but right now we're focused on Ohio State," junior safety Xavier Henderson said.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1