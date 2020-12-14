MSU Football: Jalen Nailor is Becoming a Mismatch For Defenses

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jalen Nailor came to MSU known for his speed, a guy who could be a threat to break off a huge gain at any moment.

Now, he's becoming a complete receiver, which is precisely what Michigan State needs moving forward, especially if they start a young quarterback next year (Payton Thorne OR Hampton Fay).

"Jalen is growing as a player, and he's actually becoming a leader, not just a playmaker, but he's starting to lead," first-year coach Mel Tucker said. "He plays with confidence, and we can see he's not just a deep threat."

Against Penn State, fans witnessed his strong hands as he stretched out for an 11-yard grab, the ability to get loose on a fade route for a score, and his sharp moves to get by the defender resulting in a 45-yard touchdown.

He's not the only weapon Michigan State can utilize – Tre'Von Morgan caught a huge pass in traffic, and Jayden Reed is dangerous.

We've seen what Ricky White can do when healthy, and Jordon Simmons provides a spark to an otherwise dormant rushing attack.

But Nailor seems to have the whole package; he's closing in on becoming a complete receiver while forcing teams to gameplan for the California native.

"Maybe people are going to have to decide how they are going to have to play him," said Tucker. "It depends on who they have to match up against him."

